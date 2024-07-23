Senior Python Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the remote team of a fast-growing FinTech company seeking your coding expertise as a Senior Python Developer and help enhance its Checkout product and related Commerce services. This role will involve designing, building, and maintaining critical systems and collaborating closely with various teams to deliver innovative solutions. The successful incumbent will require 7+ years work experience in Cloud Software Engineering including a proven track record in designing, building, testing, and deploying secure and scalable applications. You will also require proficiency with SQL, Python, TypeScript, React, AWS, Serverless/Lambdas, and API Gateway. You will need 7+ years’ work experience in Cloud Software Engineering with a proven track record in designing, building, testing, and deploying secure and scalable applications. Your tech toolset should include SQL, Python, TypeScript, React, AWS, Serverless/Lambdas, and API Gateway. Any experience with the FinTech space will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain core platform components.

Design elegant solutions for complex problems, ensuring simplicity and scalability.

Implement solutions that involve complex interactions across multiple systems.

Drive successful end-to-end delivery of objectives.

Take accountability for the quality of design and technology decisions.

Influence product decisions across related teams.

Advocate for foundational opportunities and deliver impactful work.

Enable team collaboration through knowledge sharing and providing technical guidance.

Lead by example and drive an Engineering culture.

REQUIREMENTS:

7+ Years experience in Cloud Software Engineering.

Proven track record in designing, building, testing, and deploying secure and scalable applications.

Experience with database technologies and SQL.

Backend experience working with Python or a comparable scripting language.

Experience with TypeScript and React.

Experience with AWS, Serverless/Lambdas, and API Gateway.

Bonus: Interest or experience in the FinTech space.

Valid work authorization in your country of residence.

ATTRIBUTES:

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

