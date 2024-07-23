Software Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A full-service digital agency based in Reading, UK, The Hague, Netherlands and Stellenbosch, South Africa who strategizes, designs, and develops digital solutions for the private and public sectors is seeking to employ a Senior Software Engineer who will collaborate with the company’s customers & teams to develop innovative solutions to tricky issues. You will code with inspiration and clarity, driving quality of delivery and encouraging team involvement. The successful candidate will have extensive working knowledge of Node.js, TypeScript, React, C# / Java and PostgresDB, experience with AWS, Terraform & Docker, and extensive experience with Restful API design and development.

DUTIES:

Make a significant contribution to the technical design, testing, implementation, and delivery of web applications.

Share your enthusiasm for Continuous Delivery and agile best practices.

Communicate with the company’s clients throughout the development process.

Day to day hands-on coding, collaborative working (e.g.: Mobbing/Pairing).

Maintain high standards of code quality through peer-review, in-team mentoring, and sharing best practice.

Transform the company’s clients with effective technical end-to-end delivery.

Supporting other Engineers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Extensive working knowledge of TypeScript, C# / Java React, Node.js and PostgresDB, also experience with AWS, Terraform & Docker.

Extensive experience with Restful API design and development.

Experience with using automated tools, including Unit, E2E, API, performance, and security tests: chai, mocha, sinon, jest.

Understanding of asynchronous messaging, SNS/SQS.

In-depth experience in software design and development, enterprise integration skills and microservice architecture skills.

Excellent in-depth understanding and working experience of BDD, TDD and SOLID.

Love clean code.

Extensive experience with web application development and deployment.

Working knowledge of continuous integration processes and pipelines.

At least 6 years proven relevant work experience in a similar role.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written English skills.

COMMENTS:

