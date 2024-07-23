System Integration Engineer (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

CONTRIBUTE to the design, implementation and maintenance of integration environments, development of software frameworks, procedures and applications to integrate systems as your technical expertise as a System Integration Engineer is sought by a prominent Telecommunications Solutions provider. You will join a team enthusiastic about the challenges posed by integrating complex systems comprising diverse components and subsystems. The ideal candidate must have strong Java skills, Database skills and experience in software integration, complex system integration and knowledge of the Telecoms industry. You must also be passionate about the quality of customer solutions and the establishment of proactive measures and procedures to ensure high customer satisfaction.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Master’s Degree (MSc.Eng. or [URL Removed] plus 3 years’ experience in an aligned position.

OR

B.Sc. Computer Science, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent qualification plus 5 years’ relevant experience in an aligned position.

OR

BTech (Computer Studies) or BTech (Electrical Engineering) plus 5 years’ relevant experience in an aligned position.

Experience/Skills –

Strong software skills and ability essential – Java skills required.

Database skills required.

Experience in software integration.

Experience in complex system integration.

Experience in or background knowledge of the Telecoms industry.

Advantageous –

Experience in the following programming languages – C++, Google Go, Python or other Scripting language.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

