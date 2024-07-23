Wiz won’t be taking Google’s $23bn offer

Google’s proposed takeover the cybersecurity startup Wiz, for a record $23-billion, won’t be going ahead.

According to reports, Wiz has decided to reject the offer and rather pursue a public listing.

The acquisition would have been Google’s largest ever.

The startup will continue to aim for a $1-billion recurring revenue target, and then proceed with a listing.

According to a memo seen by several media sources, the company prefers to carve out its own path rather than becoming part of a larger organisation.

The acquisition, at $23-billion, would have been double what Google paid for Motorola Mobility in 2012, its largest purchase to date.