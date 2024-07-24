Android Developer (Hybrid after Probation in Pretoria)

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health Tech Solution Company based in Pretoria is currently looking for a dynamic Mobile Development Lead. This role will involve managing the team and sprints, taking charge of communication, team health, and culture. The Mobile Development Lead will have authority over process, structure, scheduling, task assignment, and documentation.

The candidate will be responsible for developing and maintaining their innovative hearing health platforms on the native Android platform. It’s crucial that the code is written in accordance with specifications, is neat, accurate, well-architected, and scalable. The ideal candidate should have a BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or another applicable technical discipline. They should also have hands-on experience as an Android software developer and have been responsible for the development and maintenance of one or more projects.

DUTIES:

Team Management :

Increase team’s effectiveness with the following:

Recruitment, selection and orientation

Training and development

Assign accountabilities and plan

Monitor and appraise job and project results

Develop a climate for offering information and opinions

Ensure conformity of products and documentation to product and company requirements in terms of the the company’s Quality Objectives

Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship where appropriate

Develop the expertise within the team, ensuring continued development and best practice

Package and support deployment of releases

Assist with managing team priorities and development schedules

Provide feedback to Line Manager regarding the efficiency and output of the team

Build team morale and keep the team motivated to work at a high pace and at the desired quality.

Ensure the team meets specification and timescales as appropriate

Drive documentation completion and quality within the team

Ensure development is completed within the Quality Management framework

Application Planning and Development:

Be involved in the planning, design and development of assigned applications

Research, consult, analyse and evaluate application needs and designs

Write and maintain efficient, reusable and reliable code to meet system requirements, system designs and technical specifications in accordance with quality accredited standards

Work from wireframes and/or designs to develop high quality applications

Following best practice design and development methodologies in sustaining a high quality, clean, auditable and manageable applications

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Identify issues, bugs, and bottlenecks and devise solutions to these problems

Identifying technology limitations and deficiencies in applications and associated processes, procedures and methods

Testing, debugging, diagnosing and correcting errors and faults in an application within established testing protocols, guidelines and quality standards to ensure programs and applications perform to specification

Project Planning and Capacity Management 20%

Estimate accurate completion timelines for projects for use by the project lead in capacity planning

Provide input into the requirements documentation and assist in work breakdown to draft a proper timeline to plan the schedule and what is required

Manage time and tasks effectively in order to complete tasks in the correct order of priority

Manage time and tasks effectively in order to complete tasks on time

Liaise effectively with other team members and backend engineers to ensure timeous completion of integration and the coming together of mobile applications and the required back-end system

Track tasks and timing on JIRA

Team Work:

Lead peer-reviews of solution designs and related code

Communicate and collaborate with the team to solve problems and discuss best programming practices

Contribute to team development efforts towards successful project delivery

Communicate effectively with team members and internal stakeholders, using communications channels appropriately

Take personal ownership of projects and products

Quality Management and Compliance:

Ensure continued improvement and upkeep on existing applications

Ensure compliance with QMS frameworks for CE certification

Ensure products are developed accurately (i.e. according to specifications and end user requirements)

Ensure products are developed efficiently (i.e. according to best practice and on time)

Ensure testing is completed according to specification

Manage release schedule and communicate deployment details

Ensure development is completed within the Quality Management framework

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum education (essential):

BSc in Computer Science / Engineering or other applicable technical discipline

Minimum education (desirable):

Honors / MSc in computer science / engineering or other applicable technical discipline

Minimum applicable experience (years):

7+ years working experience

2+ years of managing a team

Required nature of experience:

Hands on Android software developer having been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects

Line management of Android developers (and iOS devs a plus)

Team culture, coaching and development

System development coordination

Project management

Project implementation management.

Documentation

Use sound engineering practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

Experience with using Firebase

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Development of mobile software for a hardware product (check out [URL Removed] (Java / Kotlin)

Reactive programming

Modular code design principles, familiarity with different software architectures: MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture

Restful API integration

GIT

Development architecture

MySQL

Git

Agile knowledge and experience

Knowledge of Atlassian Suite (Jira and Confluence)

Knowledge of development pipelines

Other:

Main development language for role: Kotlin

Experience with ISO, CE or FDA compliance for software would be advantageous

Medical device software development experience would be advantageous

Experience with BLE would be advantageous

Experience with Firebase would be advantageous

Essential Competencies:

Examining Information

Developing Expertise

Adopting Practical Approaches

Providing Insights

Thinking Positively

Inviting Feedback

Upholding Standards

Taking Action

Important Competencies:

Interpreting Data

Generating Ideas

Exploring Possibilities

Convincing People

Articulating Information

Embracing Change

Valuing Individuals

Showing Composure

Meeting Timescales

Checking Things

Following Procedures

Pursuing Goals

