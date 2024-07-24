Backend Developer (Advanced) 0198 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 24, 2024

Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)

Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors

Deploy applications in AWS (via GitHub)

Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch

Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

Cloud Certifications

Essential Skills Requirements:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as

  • Java

  • JavaScript / TypeScript / Node.js

  • Python

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

  • Compute: Kubernetes and Severless

  • API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc

  • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premises networks

  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

  • Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

  • Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

Experience with:

  • Web Services Design & Deployment

  • REST

  • GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience with Linear and Non-linear Optimisation

Experience with Control Theory

Experience with Machine Learning

Experience with Design and Evaluation of Efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)

Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning

Experience with E-mobility

Desired Skills:

