Backend Developer (Advanced) 0198 TT

Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)

Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors

Deploy applications in AWS (via GitHub)

Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch

Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

Cloud Certifications

Essential Skills Requirements:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as

Java

JavaScript / TypeScript / Node.js

Python

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

Compute: Kubernetes and Severless

API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premises networks

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience with Linear and Non-linear Optimisation

Experience with Control Theory

Experience with Machine Learning

Experience with Design and Evaluation of Efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)

Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning

Experience with E-mobility

Desired Skills:

