Backend Developer (Advanced) 0198 TT

Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)
Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors
Deploy applications in AWS (via GitHub)
Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch
Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Relevant IT Degree
Cloud Certifications
Essential Skills Requirements:
Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture
At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
- Java
- JavaScript / TypeScript / Node.js
- Python
Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
- API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premises networks
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Monitoring and log analytics
Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL
Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Experience with Linear and Non-linear Optimisation
Experience with Control Theory
Experience with Machine Learning
Experience with Design and Evaluation of Efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)
Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning
Experience with E-mobility
Desired Skills:
