Cloud Engineer

Jul 24, 2024

Our client is a global leader in luxury automobiles, committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. Their team is at the forefront of automotive technology, shaping the future of mobility. They are seeking a skilled Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) / Cloud Specialist to join their cutting-edge team and contribute to the reliability and scalability of their cloud infrastructure.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technical knowledge – Required:

  • Software development background (C# experience)
  • Hands on experience with Docker, containerisation and microservices architecture
  • Experience with public cloud and hosting (AWS, Azure, GCP)
  • Solid understanding of infrastructure as code principles and practical experience with Terraform or similar tools.
  • Infrastructure Managment (Cloud and on-Prem)
  • Solid understanding of monitoring and alerting practices (tools e.g Grafana, Prometheus, Elasticsearch) be able to develop new application metrics.
  • Knowledge of Kubernetes, (AKS in Azure)
  • Familiarity with CI/CD concepts and experience with GitOps tools like argoCD
  • Experience with Unix/Linux operating systems internals and administration or in-depth knowledge of the Unix networking stack

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

  • At least 3 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

