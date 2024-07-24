Cloud Engineer

Our client is a global leader in luxury automobiles, committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. Their team is at the forefront of automotive technology, shaping the future of mobility. They are seeking a skilled Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) / Cloud Specialist to join their cutting-edge team and contribute to the reliability and scalability of their cloud infrastructure.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technical knowledge – Required:

Software development background (C# experience)

Hands on experience with Docker, containerisation and microservices architecture

Experience with public cloud and hosting (AWS, Azure, GCP)

Solid understanding of infrastructure as code principles and practical experience with Terraform or similar tools.

Infrastructure Managment (Cloud and on-Prem)

Solid understanding of monitoring and alerting practices (tools e.g Grafana, Prometheus, Elasticsearch) be able to develop new application metrics.

Knowledge of Kubernetes, (AKS in Azure)

Familiarity with CI/CD concepts and experience with GitOps tools like argoCD

Experience with Unix/Linux operating systems internals and administration or in-depth knowledge of the Unix networking stack

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

At least 3 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineering

Cloud

AWS

C#

Grafana

Kubernetes

GIT

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

