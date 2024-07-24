Cloud Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is a global leader in luxury automobiles, committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. Their team is at the forefront of automotive technology, shaping the future of mobility. They are seeking a skilled Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) / Cloud Specialist to join their cutting-edge team and contribute to the reliability and scalability of their cloud infrastructure.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical knowledge – Required:
- Software development background (C# experience)
- Hands on experience with Docker, containerisation and microservices architecture
- Experience with public cloud and hosting (AWS, Azure, GCP)
- Solid understanding of infrastructure as code principles and practical experience with Terraform or similar tools.
- Infrastructure Managment (Cloud and on-Prem)
- Solid understanding of monitoring and alerting practices (tools e.g Grafana, Prometheus, Elasticsearch) be able to develop new application metrics.
- Knowledge of Kubernetes, (AKS in Azure)
- Familiarity with CI/CD concepts and experience with GitOps tools like argoCD
- Experience with Unix/Linux operating systems internals and administration or in-depth knowledge of the Unix networking stack
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
- At least 3 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
