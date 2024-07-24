Cofinity partners with African data centre providers

Cofinity Group (CGI) has announced strategic channel partnership agreements with Africa data centre providers including PAIX Data Centres, Rack Centre, Raxio, and Digital Realty which includes Digital Realty’s African entities; iColo, Teraco and Digital Realty Nigeria.

Collectively, these data centre providers operate in markets that represent over 75% ofsSub-Saharan Africa’s GDP across 11 countries.

The pace of technology adoption and digitisation is accelerating in Africa, driving the need for highly secure data centre facilities with exceptional levels of power availability, redundancy, and connectivity.

“CGI is in a unique position to help enterprises secure and optimise their mission-critical applications in key African markets with experienced, trusted data center operators,” says Ray Lawless, president of CGI. “We have had the privilege of working with the leading data center providers in Africa and we are confident that enterprises will benefit from our deep knowledge and streamlined commercial processes.”

Ayotunde Coker, chairman of the Africa Data Centres Association, comments: “Cofinity Group’s initiative is further evidence of the surging demand in Africa for the services of data centre companies. We welcome CGI’s role in bringing together key sectors, such as Fintech, with data center providers in Africa, continuing the transformation of Africa’s digital infrastructure and accelerating economic growth.”

The partnership means that enterprises opting for a colocation solution can secure their mission-critical operations in a cost-effective manner, benefitting from the data centre’s robust infrastructure and connectivity, while also allowing for future growth with access to expansion space and increased power capacity.