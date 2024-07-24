Cyber Security Specialist at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a highly successful international software development house specialising in telecommunications and payment gateways. With two decades of proven success and remarkable growth, they offer an exceptional training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile enthusiasts, highly qualified, with a shared goal of continuous improvement. This is a flat organisational structure where participation and opinions are valued. Individuality is encouraged, providing an ideal environment for ambitious individuals to accelerate their career growth.

Develop and maintain security architecture aligned with business goals and regulatory requirements.

Conduct regular security reviews, risk assessments, and implement strategic plans.

Prioritise and adjust security initiatives based on risks, business needs, and evolving threats.

Plan and execute risk mitigation interventions, and enhance security policies, procedures, and technologies.

Deploy security solutions and tools, and act as the primary technical resource.

Provide expert advice on security issues, managing incident response and prevention.

Mentor and train team members, fostering a culture of security awareness.

Communicate incidents effectively and align security with IT, compliance, and business units.

Present updates and strategies to senior management and stakeholders.

A tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Information Security, or a related field would be beneficial.

Any of the following certifications would be beneficial:

SANS GIAC (Global Information Assurance Certification)



GCIA (GIAC Certified Intrusion Analyst) / GCIH (GIAC Certified Incident Handler)



CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) / CASP (CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner)



CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) / CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker)

Expert in TCP/IP, networking ports/protocols, traffic flow, OSI model, defence in-depth, and security elements.

10+ years in Cyber Security, focusing on architecture and strategic planning.

Proficient with firewalls, IDS/IPS, SIEM, and endpoint protection tools.

Experienced in analysing logs, network data, and attack artefacts.

Knowledgeable in enterprise SIEM platforms (e.g., Nitro/McAfee, ArcSight, QRadar, Splunk).

Familiar with EDR technologies and mobile OS (Android, iOS, Windows).

Skilled in designing and implementing security architectures and frameworks.

Strong understanding of cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and mitigation.

Forensic approach to problem-solving and understanding hacker methodologies.

Ability to identify IT infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

Strong communication skills to explain complex security concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

