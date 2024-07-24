FNB quickest in customer complaint resolution

The Ombudsman for Banking Services’ annual report for 2023, has named FNB as the bank with the quickest turnaround time to close complaints.
According to the report, FNB has a low percentage of referrals convert into formal complaints, indicating that the bank provides help to customers upon receipt of the referral, and only 37% converts to formal complaints.
FNB’s conversion rate from referral to formal complaint is the best in the industry and most cases were decided in favour of the bank – particularly those involving fraud, phishing, and the freezing of accounts when necessary. FNB reflected a 77% ruling of cases found in favour of the bank for 2023.
FNB CEO Harry Kellan comments: “The Ombud plays a crucial role in assisting both customers and banks in resolving complaints and disputes. Although the cases brought to the Ombud represent a minor segment of our total customer interactions, we regard the Ombud process and its feedback with great importance.”