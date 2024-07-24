Full Stack Developer (C# Angular) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

One of our clients is seeking an experienced and highly skilled Senior Full Stack Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in web development and a proven track record of delivering high-quality applications. This role involves leading the development of new features, maintaining and improving existing features, and overseeing the deployment of applications.

Key Requirements

Minimum 5 years’ experience in full stack development.

Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science

Expertise in ASP.NET Core, jQuery, HTML, CSS, Razor Pages.

Strong understanding of RESTful APIs and web services.

C# Web apis

Entity framework core

Html, JavaScript

Angular

Lead the creation of new features for the application.

Maintain and improve existing features.

Oversee and maintain code on automations using Selenium.

Write and maintain REST APIs.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position