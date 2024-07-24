Generating watts from waste

As the demand for energy-intensive recycling of various electronic waste streams grows, the Desco Electronic Recyclers’ is quickly transitioning to green energy.

The green energy initiative is part of its broader mission to lead the recycling industry toward sustainability. By offering recycling solutions for both commercial and consumer electronics, Desco plays a pivotal role in reducing electronic waste and promoting environmental stewardship.

Starting in 2021 with the installation of a 200-kilowatt hybrid inverter connected to the Eskom grid, Desco has since expanded to operate with a 500-kilowatt off-grid inverter, a 700-kilowatt power supply, a 650-kilowatt PV supply, and 800 kilowatts of storage power.

In an industry where many rely on fossil fuels, the electronic recycler stands out by using solar power for all its machinery. This commitment to green energy not only reduces the company’s carbon footprint but also sets a benchmark for others in the e-waste recycling sector.

“Our shift to renewable energy is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsibility,” says Desco director Giulio Airaga. “By leveraging green energy, we ensure that our mechanical processing infrastructure operates with uninterrupted power, significantly reducing our carbon footprint and promoting resource efficiency.”

A key driver of its success is the scalability of its energy systems. With each introduction of new machinery to handle different types of waste, the energy demands increase. The company has consistently upgraded its energy systems to meet these demands, ensuring every expansion is powered by green energy.

This approach to solving recycling challenges with sustainable energy sources showcases the company’s commitment to resource efficiency. Its achievements in integrating green energy and sustainable recycling underscore its role as a responsible leader in the industry, dedicated to recycling for the greater good and contributing to a circular economy.

Desco’s partnership with Ferro Energia has been instrumental in this green energy transition. Known for their exceptional customer service and rapid response times, Ferro Energia has provided crucial support, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum efficiency.

“Ferro Energia has been an outstanding partner. Their responsiveness and support have been essential in maintaining our green energy systems. This collaboration highlights how industry partnerships can drive significant progress towards a greener future,” says Airaga.