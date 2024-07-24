IT DevOps Engineer

Our client creates unbelievable digital experiences in physical spaces, focussing on retail, brand experience and attractions. Combining an in-house technology platform with a huge range of hardware to help brands communicate best to their customers, visitors, fans – you name it!

We’re looking for A-star players to join our growing organisation and help take the business to new heights.

Role Overview

The DevOps/IT Lead oversees all IT support services across the group, and manages hosting environments to ensue high availability, performance and security. This role involves leading the IT support team, implementing infrastructure strategies, and ensuring compliance with regulations. Key responsibilities include incident management, performance monitoring, and continuous improvement of IT systems and processes.

Role Responsibilities

Lead internal IT support team (this is separate to our customer facing AV Support team)

Utilise ticketing system to track all IT tickets and analyse trends

IT Security Policy ownership and enforcement.

Design, implement, and maintain tools and processes for continuous integration, delivery, and deployment (CI/CD) of software applications.

Ownership of Azure hosting platform for roles, backups and hosting efficiency.

Automate repetitive tasks to improve efficiency and reduce manual errors.

Work closely with developers and solution architect to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues

Monitor and analyse hosting performance to identify areas for improvement.

Stay up-to-date on the latest DevOps trends and technologies.

Person Specification

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

Strong understanding of CI/CD principles and methodologies.

Experience with DevOps tools and technologies (e.g., Git, Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, Infrastructure as Code).

Extensive experience with Azure.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Problem-solving skills and a passion for innovation.

Desired Skills:

CI/CD

Azure

hosting

DevOps

