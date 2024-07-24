Junior Data Analyst

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a Junior Data Analyst to join their client’s team in Pretoria. As a Junior Data Analyst, you will be responsible for collecting, organizing, and analyzing data to support business decision-making. The ideal candidate is detail-oriented, possesses strong analytical skills, and has a passion for data.

This is a great opportunity for someone who is looking to start their career in data analysis and gain valuable experience working in a dynamic team environment.

Responsibilities

Collect and organize data from various sources

Analyse data to identify trends, patterns, and insights

Assist in the development of data models and algorithms

Prepare reports and presentations to communicate findings and recommendations

Collaborate with team members to identify opportunities for process improvement

Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices in data analysis

Requirements



Proficient in Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Suite

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent attention to detail

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Experience with data visualisation tools is a plus

Benefits



Salary: negotiable

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

