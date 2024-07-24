Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a Junior Data Analyst to join their client’s team in Pretoria. As a Junior Data Analyst, you will be responsible for collecting, organizing, and analyzing data to support business decision-making. The ideal candidate is detail-oriented, possesses strong analytical skills, and has a passion for data.
This is a great opportunity for someone who is looking to start their career in data analysis and gain valuable experience working in a dynamic team environment.
Responsibilities
- Collect and organize data from various sources
- Analyse data to identify trends, patterns, and insights
- Assist in the development of data models and algorithms
- Prepare reports and presentations to communicate findings and recommendations
- Collaborate with team members to identify opportunities for process improvement
- Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices in data analysis
Requirements
- Proficient in Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Suite
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Experience with data visualisation tools is a plus
Benefits
- Salary: negotiable
Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn
- You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com
We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.
