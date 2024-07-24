Network Engineer – Mpumalanga Delmas

The Network Engineer will be responsible for designing, implementing, managing and maintaining Huawei, HPE Aruba SD-WAN networking, Huawei Wireless Controller, Huawei Wireless Indoor, Huawei Wireless Outdoor and Palo Alto Firewalls network infrastructure of our clients.

The Senior Network Engineer will assist in the planning, design, and implementation of network solutions. It includes performing “root cause” analysis, interface with various vendors and make recommendations on global best practices. In addition, to compile relevant Bill of Materials when required.

KEY TASKS

Preventative Maintenance

Preventative maintenance actions are initiated in accordance with policies and procedures, or

Maintenance actions are initiated by a fault incident.

Determine the nature of the maintenance in accordance with the incident/schedule.

Consult the relevant work instructions/procedures to determine the maintenance actions required.

Complete the preventative maintenance in accordance with procedures or identify the faults utilising the relevant diagnostics.

Repair faults in accordance with standards and specifications or follow prescribed escalation path for a solution.

Test the solution to ensure functionality.

Implement the solution in accordance with procedures and monitor the solution for functionality on the site.

Provide feedback to the relevant role players.

Document results for future reference purposes.

Conduct preventative maintenance in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements

Conduct preventative maintenance within allocated time frames.

Health & Safety Compliance

Required to execute a duly executed appointment form at Site in the presence of the Mine Manager or his appointed representative before commencing work on the Site.

Ensure vehicles and tool of trade are operational and available to carry out duties, manage the vehicle logbook for compliancy to travel and fuel usage.

Ensure compliance with safety regulations and promote a safe working environment for all staff.

Ensure site medical examinations for yourself is checked and completed as per customer requirements.

Ensure compliance with health and safety regulations and guidelines by team in all aspects of service delivery, including, training, medical examinations, the deployment, and maintenance of IT infrastructure in mining environments.

Ensure proper PPE attire is used and in place for site/project requirements.

Managing and controlling the exposure of hazardous chemical substances.

Conducting and implementing safe operating and working procedures.

Compliance with OSHAS 18001 standards.

Compliance with the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996 (Act No. 29 of 1996) and the Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations 85 of 1993.

REQUIREMENTS

Experience in Enterprise Networking, preferably customer facing, including solution architecture design, troubleshooting and implementation experience with one or more of the following networking platforms, such as Huawei, Cisco, HPE Aruba SD-WAN, Rajant, and Hirschmann will be required.

CCNA R&S / HCIA Datacom required.

IT diploma (or equivalent NQF6). Required

IT related degree (or equivalent NQF6) or TOGAF & ITIL certification will be advantageous.

Valid and active Cisco CCNP or Huawei HCIP Certifications (Datacom).

3 years’ experience in Cisco Products and/or Huawei Enterprise Infrastructure.

Desired Skills:

CCNP

Huawei

Networks

Datacom

Engineer

Network Engineer

Maintenance

Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Sizwe Africa IT Group is looking to appoint 2 x Network Engineers on a 3 years project, based at our client in the Delmas area.

Learn more/Apply for this position