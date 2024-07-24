Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment

About the Role:

As a Project Manager, you will play a pivotal role in steering the successful execution of software development projects through the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). You will be responsible for meticulous project planning, resource allocation, team collaboration, and adherence to quality standards. Your leadership will ensure that projects are delivered on time, within scope, and meet or exceed stakeholder expectations.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain comprehensive project plans, collaborating with stakeholders to define goals.

Lead cross-functional teams through SDLC phases, coordinating efforts for project success.

Guide projects through initiation to maintenance, ensuring adherence to industry best practices.

Efficiently allocate resources, monitor expenditures, and address constraints for optimal project performance.

Establish and maintain robust quality assurance processes, communicate project status, risks, and issues regularly to stakeholders.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification beneficial.

Proven experience as a Project Manager in software development projects.

In-depth understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.

Proficient in project management tools and methodologies.

