SAP Human Capital Solutions Architect

Role:

he role is located in the SAP Centre of Expertise (CoE) within the company, and you will report to the SAP Enterprise Architect.

You will perform solution architecture function across different domains (Business, Information, Data, Application, Technology & Security). The position will work alongside the enterprise architect to ensure solutions being implemented conform to the company enterprise goals, standards and governance frameworks and are fit-for-purpose from a business and technical perspective.

What will make you successful in this role?

Business and technical stakeholder engagement and elicitation of business and technology goals, objectives, priorities and requirements.

Translation of business and technical requirements into a solution architecture to be implemented (to address both business and technical requirements).

Design and validate a complex solution architecture to address business and technical requirements and ensure successful implementation.

Research new solutions to address a specific or general business problem.

Provide solution advisory, recommendations and guidance on the SAP Human Capital platforms (SAP HCM ECC, SAP Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform, etc.).

Contribute in the strategic planning and architecture definition of the company SAP Human Capital landscape.

Design solution integration architecture to address business and technical requirements and ensure successful implementation.

Understand and interpret the business processes for which the solution architecture is being developed.

Influence business and IT strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.

Contribute to building the company SAP Human Capital technical and application roadmaps (both for on-prem and in the cloud).

Active involvement and provide guidance in the SAP Human Capital landscape systems migration or upgrades.

Document the overall solution architecture and integration to other systems in-line with the company Enterprise and Solution Architecture standards and practices.

Present solutions architecture to different forums (including the company Architecture Solutions Evaluation and Review forum).

Qualification:

Matric

Bachelor equivalent will be strongly recommended.

Experience:

7 + years of SAP Human Capital Solution Architecture experience.

Experience SAP HCM ECC, SAP Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform, etc., required.

Architecture Knowledge and/or certification (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, etc.) required.

Cloud Architecture experience will be beneficial.

Knowledge:

Designing and validating a complex SAP solutions architecture.

Ability to identify and challenge solution scenarios by taking the business environment into account.

Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.

Integrating SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.

SAP system migration or upgrades.

IT Strategic planning and execution.

Systems thinking and holistic approach to solution analysis.

Comprehensive knowledge of hardware, software, application, security, and systems engineering.

Personal Attributes:

Organisational savvy – Contributing through others

Manages complexity – Contributing through others

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Core Competencies

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

Desired Skills:

SAP Human Capital Solution Architecture

SAP HCM ECC

SAP Success Factors

SAP Business Technology Platform

TOGAF

Zachman

Cloud Architecture

SAP solutions architecture

