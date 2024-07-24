SAP tax Software Engineer (1408) KG – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 24, 2024

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.

  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

  • Setting up the organisation structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

  • Integration testing with other modules

  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

  • Executing the required changes through configuration

  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

  • Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)

  • Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results

  • Carrying out regression testing

  • Interact with consultants of other modules

  • User interface transactional solutions

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

4-6 years of experience

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP Module Configuration

  • Development documentation

  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration

  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

  • SAP ITSD

  • SAP FI

  • SAP CO

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • German speaking (advantageous)

  • Flexibility to work some weekends or longer hours / different time zones if required.

  • Familiar with tools such as Xsuite / Jira / Xray / confluence

  • Business analysis / understanding templates

  • Support go-live preparations

  • Assure quality of design

  • SAP MM (advantageous)

  • SAP SD (advantageous)

  • SAP Hana (advantageous)

  • Agile methodology (advantageous)

