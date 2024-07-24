Senior Business Analyst

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for supporting the design and technical development of new customised solutions. Critical to the success of successful candidates will be the ability to develop strong customer relationships to solicit and identify business requirements, address usability concerns and create detailed use case documentation.

This is a multi-faceted role where you will be reporting to multiple stakeholders throughout a project lifecycle.

You will need to be flexible and be able to switch “hats” seamlessly between the multiple projects that you may be part of.

This is a position in a fast-paced environment; meeting deadlines will require perseverance.

Ultimately, a successful business analyst should ensure our clients are satisfied with the products we develop

for them, in both the short and long term.

Responsibilities:

Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.

Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional test plans and implementation sessions.

Prepare details use case descriptions for the development team to implants the solutions key functionality

Perform product testing to ensure product quality is maintained.

Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.

Provide user training

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships

Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and objectives

Prepare SLA or other reports required on client account status

Provide first line support to SLA clients

Collaborate with development team to create Statements of Work, where required

Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed

Find ways to increase quality of customer service

Requirements:

As a high performing professional you will be a well organised self-starter who can manage your own workload.

You will be expected to be a good team player who can execute tasks as part of an overall programme of work.

Excellent communicator

Attention to detail

Able to facilitate client meetings

Able to create high quality work products

Able to conduct detailed analysis using relevant tools

Excellent problem solving skills

Able to deal in a fast pace and high pressure environment

Understands the underlying data requirements to operate digital processes

Experience of developing business cases

UX and UI experience desirable but not essential

Benefits:

Remote Role

Highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

