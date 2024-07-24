Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

TOP VACANCY ALERT

Our client in the Business Consultant industry is currently looking to employ a Senior Business Intelligence Analyst (BI Analyst) based in Port Elizabeth.



A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.

Requirements:

Demonstrate sound written and verbal communication skills.

Strong MS Office skills, particularly Excel & PowerPoint.

Commercially aware and highly analytical.

Ability to present data/information positively, clearly and accurately.

Excellent presentation skills, displaying clarity and confidence.

The ability to maintain a structured workload amidst changing deadlines and multiple priorities.

Excellent research skills and the ability to draw simple statements from large amounts of information & data.

Demonstrate a proactive attitude, with both the ability and confidence to work independently whilst having the initiative to know when to escalate as appropriate.

Be tenacious and focused in using data to inform arguments.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

The Business Intelligence Team:

Provide leading commercial and market analysis to company projects.

Working alongside the Project Manager, ensure governance and reporting standards are upheld.

Act as Lead Analyst on high-profile client engagements and as a key interface with Client stakeholders.

Champion the use of technology and digital tools within the Company and Client organisations.

Provide support and guidance to other members of the team, taking pride and ownership in collective success.

Market and Data Analysis:

Undertake data analysis for new business presentations and scoping exercises to meet the requirements of the Client Solutions Manager / Project Manager, liaising with Client finance teams where appropriate to extract data.

Support Category Leaders in the analysis of category specific data to formulate baseline positions, prepare tender documentation, tender analysis and benefit calculations.

Provide market and competitor information to keep the company up to speed with the latest market developments relevant to the business.

Ensure all project data is captured and referenced in relational form for future use.

Work closely with the Head of Business Intelligence to ensure the companies infrastructure is robust and fit for purpose.

Supporting other company employees:

Deliver agreed projects that enhance the company’s infrastructure or Approach.

Provide support to team members to ensure overall project success.

Identify and pass on cutting edge category, sector or supply chain developments to other team members to optimise the companies

Other Duties

Take time out to complete training or learn from other team members to deliver your Personal Development Plan.

Support and balance non-fee-earning in-house projects with the delivery of commercially critical projects.

Identify possible contacts or leads within existing or target organisations.

Take time to support and develop other team members.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

procurement

project

category

supply chain

research

analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position