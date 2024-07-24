TOP VACANCY ALERT
Our client in the Business Consultant industry is currently looking to employ a Senior Business Intelligence Analyst (BI Analyst) based in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:
- Demonstrate sound written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong MS Office skills, particularly Excel & PowerPoint.
- Commercially aware and highly analytical.
- Ability to present data/information positively, clearly and accurately.
- Excellent presentation skills, displaying clarity and confidence.
- The ability to maintain a structured workload amidst changing deadlines and multiple priorities.
- Excellent research skills and the ability to draw simple statements from large amounts of information & data.
- Demonstrate a proactive attitude, with both the ability and confidence to work independently whilst having the initiative to know when to escalate as appropriate.
- Be tenacious and focused in using data to inform arguments.
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
The Business Intelligence Team:
- Provide leading commercial and market analysis to company projects.
- Working alongside the Project Manager, ensure governance and reporting standards are upheld.
- Act as Lead Analyst on high-profile client engagements and as a key interface with Client stakeholders.
- Champion the use of technology and digital tools within the Company and Client organisations.
- Provide support and guidance to other members of the team, taking pride and ownership in collective success.
Market and Data Analysis:
- Undertake data analysis for new business presentations and scoping exercises to meet the requirements of the Client Solutions Manager / Project Manager, liaising with Client finance teams where appropriate to extract data.
- Support Category Leaders in the analysis of category specific data to formulate baseline positions, prepare tender documentation, tender analysis and benefit calculations.
- Provide market and competitor information to keep the company up to speed with the latest market developments relevant to the business.
- Ensure all project data is captured and referenced in relational form for future use.
- Work closely with the Head of Business Intelligence to ensure the companies infrastructure is robust and fit for purpose.
Supporting other company employees:
- Deliver agreed projects that enhance the company’s infrastructure or Approach.
- Provide support to team members to ensure overall project success.
- Identify and pass on cutting edge category, sector or supply chain developments to other team members to optimise the companies
Other Duties
- Take time out to complete training or learn from other team members to deliver your Personal Development Plan.
- Support and balance non-fee-earning in-house projects with the delivery of commercially critical projects.
- Identify possible contacts or leads within existing or target organisations.
- Take time to support and develop other team members.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- procurement
- project
- category
- supply chain
- research
- analyst