Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

Jul 24, 2024

TOP VACANCY ALERT

Our client in the Business Consultant industry is currently looking to employ a Senior Business Intelligence Analyst (BI Analyst) based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

  • Demonstrate sound written and verbal communication skills.
  • Strong MS Office skills, particularly Excel & PowerPoint.
  • Commercially aware and highly analytical.
  • Ability to present data/information positively, clearly and accurately.
  • Excellent presentation skills, displaying clarity and confidence.
  • The ability to maintain a structured workload amidst changing deadlines and multiple priorities.
  • Excellent research skills and the ability to draw simple statements from large amounts of information & data.
  • Demonstrate a proactive attitude, with both the ability and confidence to work independently whilst having the initiative to know when to escalate as appropriate.
  • Be tenacious and focused in using data to inform arguments.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
The Business Intelligence Team:

  • Provide leading commercial and market analysis to company projects.
  • Working alongside the Project Manager, ensure governance and reporting standards are upheld.
  • Act as Lead Analyst on high-profile client engagements and as a key interface with Client stakeholders.
  • Champion the use of technology and digital tools within the Company and Client organisations.
  • Provide support and guidance to other members of the team, taking pride and ownership in collective success.

Market and Data Analysis:

  • Undertake data analysis for new business presentations and scoping exercises to meet the requirements of the Client Solutions Manager / Project Manager, liaising with Client finance teams where appropriate to extract data.
  • Support Category Leaders in the analysis of category specific data to formulate baseline positions, prepare tender documentation, tender analysis and benefit calculations.
  • Provide market and competitor information to keep the company up to speed with the latest market developments relevant to the business.
  • Ensure all project data is captured and referenced in relational form for future use.
  • Work closely with the Head of Business Intelligence to ensure the companies infrastructure is robust and fit for purpose.

Supporting other company employees:

  • Deliver agreed projects that enhance the company’s infrastructure or Approach.
  • Provide support to team members to ensure overall project success.
  • Identify and pass on cutting edge category, sector or supply chain developments to other team members to optimise the companies

Other Duties

  • Take time out to complete training or learn from other team members to deliver your Personal Development Plan.
  • Support and balance non-fee-earning in-house projects with the delivery of commercially critical projects.
  • Identify possible contacts or leads within existing or target organisations.
  • Take time to support and develop other team members.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • procurement
  • project
  • category
  • supply chain
  • research
  • analyst

