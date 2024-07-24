Hire Resolve is excited to announce an opportunity for a Senior .NET Developer to join our client, a prominent international organization. As a key member of the Integration team, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, testing, implementing, and supporting a range of solutions. Your expertise will drive both the optimization of current systems and the development of innovative new solutions.
This role offers a dynamic environment where you will collaborate closely with both your teammates and clients, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, impactful solutions. If you’re passionate about making a difference and thrive in an international setting, we invite you to be part of this exciting journey.
Responsibilities:
- Provide internal and external (client) support.
- Conduct research and development.
- Develop, maintain, and implement software tools, processes, and procedures.
- Write and implement high-quality, high-performance code.
- Collaborate with developers from other teams to deliver optimal solutions.
- Perform server updates.
- Test and evaluate emerging technologies.
- Create and maintain robust unit tests.
- Assist with peer and code reviews.
- Identify areas for improvement.
- Demonstrate expertise in all aspects of development.
- Maintain a high level of flexibility.
- Assist with the hiring process.
Requirements:
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
- Minimum of 8 years of experience preferred, though this is a guideline and the appropriate level will be determined during the interview process.
- Ability to independently manage projects without micromanagement, demonstrating drive and capability to take projects and run with them.
- Experience with our core technology stack is essential. While current skills are important, we also value learning new technologies and platforms to enhance both current and future solutions.
- Capability to navigate and make sense of complex and sometimes illogical solutions and processes.
- Fluency in English is required due to our global footprint with offices and clients worldwide. Additional languages would be advantageous.
Technical Requirements:
- WCF and REST Web Services
- Entity Framework (beneficial)
- .NET
- Project and Product Management
- TDD (beneficial)
- MS SQL Server
- Azure DevOps (beneficial)
- C#
- Software Architectural Design Patterns and their implementation
Benefits:
- Salary: negotiable
