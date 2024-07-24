Senior .NET Developer

Jul 24, 2024

Hire Resolve is excited to announce an opportunity for a Senior .NET Developer to join our client, a prominent international organization. As a key member of the Integration team, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, testing, implementing, and supporting a range of solutions. Your expertise will drive both the optimization of current systems and the development of innovative new solutions.

This role offers a dynamic environment where you will collaborate closely with both your teammates and clients, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, impactful solutions. If you’re passionate about making a difference and thrive in an international setting, we invite you to be part of this exciting journey.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide internal and external (client) support.
  • Conduct research and development.
  • Develop, maintain, and implement software tools, processes, and procedures.
  • Write and implement high-quality, high-performance code.
  • Collaborate with developers from other teams to deliver optimal solutions.
  • Perform server updates.
  • Test and evaluate emerging technologies.
  • Create and maintain robust unit tests.
  • Assist with peer and code reviews.
  • Identify areas for improvement.
  • Demonstrate expertise in all aspects of development.
  • Maintain a high level of flexibility.
  • Assist with the hiring process.

Requirements:

  • BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
  • Minimum of 8 years of experience preferred, though this is a guideline and the appropriate level will be determined during the interview process.
  • Ability to independently manage projects without micromanagement, demonstrating drive and capability to take projects and run with them.
  • Experience with our core technology stack is essential. While current skills are important, we also value learning new technologies and platforms to enhance both current and future solutions.
  • Capability to navigate and make sense of complex and sometimes illogical solutions and processes.
  • Fluency in English is required due to our global footprint with offices and clients worldwide. Additional languages would be advantageous.

Technical Requirements:

  • WCF and REST Web Services
  • Entity Framework (beneficial)
  • .NET
  • Project and Product Management
  • TDD (beneficial)
  • MS SQL Server
  • Azure DevOps (beneficial)
  • C#
  • Software Architectural Design Patterns and their implementation

Benefits:

  • Salary: negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

  • You can contact Gustav Vogel or Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or LinkedIn
  • You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com
  • When applying via email please use “Senior .NET Developer” as the subject line.

We will contact you telephonically in 7 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise if it matches your profile.

Desired Skills:

