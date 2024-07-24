Senior .NET Developer – Gauteng Kempton Park

Hire Resolve is excited to announce an opportunity for a Senior .NET Developer to join our client, a prominent international organization. As a key member of the Integration team, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, testing, implementing, and supporting a range of solutions. Your expertise will drive both the optimization of current systems and the development of innovative new solutions.

This role offers a dynamic environment where you will collaborate closely with both your teammates and clients, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, impactful solutions. If you’re passionate about making a difference and thrive in an international setting, we invite you to be part of this exciting journey.

Responsibilities:



Provide internal and external (client) support.

Conduct research and development.

Develop, maintain, and implement software tools, processes, and procedures.

Write and implement high-quality, high-performance code.

Collaborate with developers from other teams to deliver optimal solutions.

Perform server updates.

Test and evaluate emerging technologies.

Create and maintain robust unit tests.

Assist with peer and code reviews.

Identify areas for improvement.

Demonstrate expertise in all aspects of development.

Maintain a high level of flexibility.

Assist with the hiring process.

Requirements:



BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Minimum of 8 years of experience preferred, though this is a guideline and the appropriate level will be determined during the interview process.

Ability to independently manage projects without micromanagement, demonstrating drive and capability to take projects and run with them.

Experience with our core technology stack is essential. While current skills are important, we also value learning new technologies and platforms to enhance both current and future solutions.

Capability to navigate and make sense of complex and sometimes illogical solutions and processes.

Fluency in English is required due to our global footprint with offices and clients worldwide. Additional languages would be advantageous.

Technical Requirements:



WCF and REST Web Services

Entity Framework (beneficial)

.NET

Project and Product Management

TDD (beneficial)

MS SQL Server

Azure DevOps (beneficial)

C#

Software Architectural Design Patterns and their implementation

Benefits:



Salary: negotiable

