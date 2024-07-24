Senior Systems Administrator (Pretoria Onsite) – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health Tech Solution Company based in Pretoria is currently looking for a Senior Systems Administrator to ensure the seamless operation, security, and efficiency of our organization’s IT infrastructure. This includes managing and supporting various operating systems, network protocols, cloud services, and security measures. The role requires a versatile individual capable of performing system and network administration, cloud access management, IT security, and end-user support. Responsible for automating tasks using scripting languages, managing both wired and wireless networks, providing remote desktop support, and troubleshooting hardware and software issues to ensure optimal performance across the organization’s technology landscape.

DUTIES:

Ensure the efficient and effective operation of internal networks, specifically the HH call center and all related components

Recommend and plan required improvements

Ensure internet speeds are sufficient and stable

Ensure regular maintenance, redundancy and recommend and perform upgrades when required

Monitor system performance and availability, using tools to track and analyse system metrics

Implement automation tools to streamline IT operations

Handle escalated technical support requests from the existing support team

Promptly address any technical issues in emergency or critical situations

Monitor compliance with IT processes and rules

Plan and undertake scheduled maintenance and keep maintenance records

Troubleshoot software issues and provide support to end-users

Ensure IT systems comply with industry standards and regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA, GDPR and SOC 2

Act on IT support tickets and requests from employees, if escalated or if there are capacity constraints

Enforce and monitor HIPAA and GDPR compliance on desktops

Provide technical support and guidance to end-users and other IT staff

Work closely with other IT team members, developers, and stakeholders to ensure seamless IT service delivery

Participate in IT projects, including planning, execution, and post-implementation support

Research and recommend emerging technologies that support the company’s growth strategy

Adapt communication style to suit different audiences, ensuring effective verbal and written communication

Handle complex technical assignments independently, ensuring high-quality work and clear communication

Create and maintain detailed documentation, workflows, and supporting materials for systems topology, support, and administrative actions

Ensure that QMS guidelines are adhered to

Ensure that all supporting documents are kept to date

Ensure that all processes are kept relevant

Ensure that all Cyber Security related processes are adhered to

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum education (essential):

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent

Minimum education (desirable):

Microsoft 365 Certified: Administrator Expert

Microsoft 365 Certified: Endpoint Administrator Associate

Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator Associate

Microsoft Certified: Information Protection and Compliance Administrator Associate

Salesforce Certified Administrator

Professional Google Workspace Administrator

CompTIA Network+

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA Cloud+

Minimum applicable experience (years):

3 – 5 years relevant experience

Required nature of experience:

Microsoft Entra ID management of users, groups, and roles

Microsoft 365 conditional access policies and Identity Protection.

Microsoft 365 monitoring of security related logs and alerts, on endpoints and identities

On-premises Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS) design, deployment, and management

On-premises Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) configuration and management

On-premises endpoint management and configuration using Group Policy

Cloud-based endpoint management and configuration of Windows and Mac endpoints, using tools such as Microsoft Intune

Salesforce CRM administration and management, including user management and security settings.

Google Workspace administration and secure configurations

Networking design, configuration and management (physical and logical), including routers, switches and firewalls.

Network monitoring and troubleshooting

ITIL processes such as Incident Management, Change Management, and Service Desk operations.

Scripting languages such as PowerShell, Python, or Bash.

Automation configuration management, using tools such as Ansible, Puppet, or Chef.

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Two or more of the following

Microsoft Entra ID

Microsoft 365

Google Workspace

Salesforce

On-Premises Active Directory

Microsoft Windows

Mac OS

Strong understanding of networking:

Protocols

Physical network components and how to construct a physical network

Logical network components and how to construct a logical network

ITIL Framework

Skills and Knowledge (desirable):

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

Microsoft Sentinel

Microsoft Azure

AWS

Linux OS

Sophos firewall

VoIP Systems

CCTV Systems

Essential Competencies:

Examining Information

Adopting Practical Approaches

Providing Insights

Meeting Timescales

Managing Tasks

Producing Output

Upholding Standards

Taking Action

Important Competencies:

Documenting Facts

Interpreting Data

Exploring Possibilities

Developing Expertise

Convincing People

Making Decisions

Showing Composure

Embracing Change

Inviting Feedback

Team Working

Checking Things

Following Procedures

COMMENTS:

