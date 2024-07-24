Senior Systems Administrator (Pretoria Onsite)

ENVIRONMENT:
A Health Tech Solution Company based in Pretoria is currently looking for a Senior Systems Administrator to ensure the seamless operation, security, and efficiency of our organization’s IT infrastructure. This includes managing and supporting various operating systems, network protocols, cloud services, and security measures. The role requires a versatile individual capable of performing system and network administration, cloud access management, IT security, and end-user support. Responsible for automating tasks using scripting languages, managing both wired and wireless networks, providing remote desktop support, and troubleshooting hardware and software issues to ensure optimal performance across the organization’s technology landscape.
DUTIES:
- Ensure the efficient and effective operation of internal networks, specifically the HH call center and all related components
- Recommend and plan required improvements
- Ensure internet speeds are sufficient and stable
- Ensure regular maintenance, redundancy and recommend and perform upgrades when required
- Monitor system performance and availability, using tools to track and analyse system metrics
- Implement automation tools to streamline IT operations
- Handle escalated technical support requests from the existing support team
- Promptly address any technical issues in emergency or critical situations
- Monitor compliance with IT processes and rules
- Plan and undertake scheduled maintenance and keep maintenance records
- Troubleshoot software issues and provide support to end-users
- Ensure IT systems comply with industry standards and regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA, GDPR and SOC 2
- Act on IT support tickets and requests from employees, if escalated or if there are capacity constraints
- Enforce and monitor HIPAA and GDPR compliance on desktops
- Provide technical support and guidance to end-users and other IT staff
- Work closely with other IT team members, developers, and stakeholders to ensure seamless IT service delivery
- Participate in IT projects, including planning, execution, and post-implementation support
- Research and recommend emerging technologies that support the company’s growth strategy
- Adapt communication style to suit different audiences, ensuring effective verbal and written communication
- Handle complex technical assignments independently, ensuring high-quality work and clear communication
- Create and maintain detailed documentation, workflows, and supporting materials for systems topology, support, and administrative actions
- Ensure that QMS guidelines are adhered to
- Ensure that all supporting documents are kept to date
- Ensure that all processes are kept relevant
- Ensure that all Cyber Security related processes are adhered to
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum education (essential):
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent
Minimum education (desirable):
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Administrator Expert
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Endpoint Administrator Associate
- Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator Associate
- Microsoft Certified: Information Protection and Compliance Administrator Associate
- Salesforce Certified Administrator
- Professional Google Workspace Administrator
- CompTIA Network+
- CompTIA Security+
- CompTIA Cloud+
- Minimum applicable experience (years):
- 3 – 5 years relevant experience
Required nature of experience:
- Microsoft Entra ID management of users, groups, and roles
- Microsoft 365 conditional access policies and Identity Protection.
- Microsoft 365 monitoring of security related logs and alerts, on endpoints and identities
- On-premises Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS) design, deployment, and management
- On-premises Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) configuration and management
- On-premises endpoint management and configuration using Group Policy
- Cloud-based endpoint management and configuration of Windows and Mac endpoints, using tools such as Microsoft Intune
- Salesforce CRM administration and management, including user management and security settings.
- Google Workspace administration and secure configurations
- Networking design, configuration and management (physical and logical), including routers, switches and firewalls.
- Network monitoring and troubleshooting
- ITIL processes such as Incident Management, Change Management, and Service Desk operations.
- Scripting languages such as PowerShell, Python, or Bash.
- Automation configuration management, using tools such as Ansible, Puppet, or Chef.
Skills and Knowledge (essential):
- Two or more of the following
- Microsoft Entra ID
- Microsoft 365
- Google Workspace
- Salesforce
- On-Premises Active Directory
- Microsoft Windows
- Mac OS
- Strong understanding of networking:
- Protocols
- Physical network components and how to construct a physical network
- Logical network components and how to construct a logical network
- ITIL Framework
Skills and Knowledge (desirable):
- Microsoft Intune
- Microsoft Defender for Endpoint
- Microsoft Sentinel
- Microsoft Azure
- AWS
- Linux OS
- Sophos firewall
- VoIP Systems
- CCTV Systems
Essential Competencies:
- Examining Information
- Adopting Practical Approaches
- Providing Insights
- Meeting Timescales
- Managing Tasks
- Producing Output
- Upholding Standards
- Taking Action
- Important Competencies:
- Documenting Facts
- Interpreting Data
- Exploring Possibilities
- Developing Expertise
- Convincing People
- Making Decisions
- Showing Composure
- Embracing Change
- Inviting Feedback
- Team Working
- Checking Things
- Following Procedures
