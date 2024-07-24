Software Developer at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd – Eastern Cape Gqebera

· Design, develop, test, and implementation of software solutions,

· Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

· Working with the product owner to develop the overall look and design of the product

· Client side development with programming languages such as Blazor

· Producing, maintaining and modifying the product’s look and feel to keep up to date with the latest trends

· Incorporating applications, graphics, audio and video clips into the product

· Ensuring the product is accessible across many platforms, including laptops and smartphones

· Routinely testing websites for ease of use, speed and other quality factors

· Fixing any website issues or bugs that arise

· Mentor and train development team

Requirements· Grade 12

· BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.

· Minimum of 3 or more years of experience required

· Experience with:

o C#

o .NET

o Blazor

o MS SQL Server

o API

o Entity Framework (beneficial)

o Azure DevOps (beneficial)

o Test Driven Design (beneficial)

o Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation

Desired Skills:

Grade 12

Degree

Minimum 3 yrs exp

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

