Software Developer at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd – Eastern Cape Gqebera

· Design, develop, test, and implementation of software solutions,
· Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
· Working with the product owner to develop the overall look and design of the product
· Client side development with programming languages such as Blazor
· Producing, maintaining and modifying the product’s look and feel to keep up to date with the latest trends
· Incorporating applications, graphics, audio and video clips into the product
· Ensuring the product is accessible across many platforms, including laptops and smartphones
· Routinely testing websites for ease of use, speed and other quality factors
· Fixing any website issues or bugs that arise
· Mentor and train development team
Requirements· Grade 12
· BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
· Minimum of 3 or more years of experience required
· Experience with:
o C#
o .NET
o Blazor
o MS SQL Server
o API
o Entity Framework (beneficial)
o Azure DevOps (beneficial)
o Test Driven Design (beneficial)
o Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation
