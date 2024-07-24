System Tester at Financial Services

Jul 24, 2024

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • You will be tasked with the testing of new features and enhancements
  • You will be involved with the project teams (both internal and external) in implementation of these new features and enhancements
  • Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects
  • Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the company system
  • Log bugs/defect reports in defect logging application
  • Effectively communicate bugs/defects with product stakeholders
  • Advise product stakeholders on product readiness for release
  • Design and update test cases according to product requirements
  • Test specification reviews and sign-off

Requirements

  • Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, BComm Informatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred
  • Prior testing experience
  • Experience working closely with developers
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Excel skills
  • Good communication and teamwork skills to interact with project team members, clients, and stakeholders as well as work closely with the dev team – from reproducing the reported issue and emphasising the fix for critical bugs to understanding how the bug has been fixed
  • Deep understanding of system testing, its main concepts, and processes: the whole bug life cycle; different testing levels, methods, and types; test estimation techniques
  • Analytical skills to examine bug reports and prioritise necessary tests

Desired Skills:

  • Software Testing
  • Application Testing
  • Mobile Application Testing
  • System Integration Testing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

