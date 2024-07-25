Application Engineer at SA Power Services (Pty) Ltd

SA Power is seeking a talented and driven Application Engineer to join our dynamic team in the exciting field of industrial automation.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the engineering team to develop application solutions for our clients in the industrial automation sector.

Assist in the design, costing, quotation, development, and implementation of automation systems, including hardware and software components.

Conduct system testing and troubleshooting to ensure optimal performance and identify areas for improvement.

Consult with customers to develop functional and/or technical specification documents outlining system requirements and proposals.

Support integration team during the installation and commissioning process, providing technical expertise and guidance.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including sales, marketing, and project management, to deliver customer-focused solutions.

Stay up to date with the latest industry trends and technologies, actively participating in ongoing training and professional development opportunities.

Stay abreast on industry news, market trends, competitor activities, emerging technologies and latest product line developments

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, preferably in Electrical or Mechatronics.

Strong understanding of industrial automation concepts, including PLC programming, HMI design, and control systems.

Knowledge in PLC programming to IEC 61131-3 standard, familiarity with industrial protocols, and knowledge of servo technologies are considered advantageous.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset to work effectively within a team and interact with clients.

Prior experience of 2 years in the field of industrial automation will be considered a plus.

Previous experience in a similar position

Driver’s licence

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

If you are passionate about technology, have a strong desire to learn and grow, and are excited to contribute to the evolution of industrial automation, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume and cover letter outlining your qualifications and career aspirations.

This is a full-time position based at our Johannesburg office.

Desired Skills:

Plc Programming

HMI design

Control systems

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

As a leading provider of automation solutions, we specialize in developing cutting-edge technologies that streamline industrial processes and enhance efficiency.

At SA Power, we value innovation, teamwork, and continuous learning. Joining our team will provide you with the opportunity to make a significant impact in the industrial automation sector while advancing your career in a supportive and challenging environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position