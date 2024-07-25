Are there cracks in the hybrid working model?

Hybrid working is no longer a trend; it has become a way of working for many organisations and employees.

“But, as with the adoption of any new course of operation, there are always issues and learnings along the way,” says Vuyiseka Ntshuntshe from Bizmod.

Many organisations have and are fully in support of hybrid and remote working. However, cracks have started to form, and we are starting to see some organisations mandating more time in the office. Greece recently announced that it will be implementing a six-day week for some industries, bucking the trend of a four-day week that many companies and countries are looking at.

“Some organisations are also starting to doubt employee diligence and output,” says Ntshuntshe.

Bloomberg reported last month that Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company, fired over a dozen employees for “simulation of keyboard activity” meaning they were faking being at their computers. Ntshuntshe believes that we will soon see the installation of “bossware” on remote workers’ computers becoming a norm. This software typically monitors employers’ activity and restricts activity that the company deems not productive.

A Harvard Business Review study found that nearly four in 10 managers doubted their remote employees’ diligence, expressing the belief that employees perform worse when left to their own devices at home.

Ntshuntshe says that, considering an Intuit survey found that over three-quarters of remote workers admitted to sometimes taking care of personal tasks during the workday, there may be some merit to the doubts.

It’s also worth noting a recent study by the World Economic Forum found that in the US, top paying positions for remote and hybrid working have dropped. LinkedIn saw work-from-home jobs fall from a peak of 20% of job listings in April 2022, to 8% in December 2023.

“However, on the contrary, employees are still wanting remote and hybrid opportunities, so it is integral that organisations find the right balance, because if they don’t this could impact their ability to attract the best candidates and retain them,” says Ntshuntshe.

He notes that companies who are concerned about any negative impacts of remote or hybrid working can introduce various structures to help combat this:

* Having formalised work schedules in place, allowing for collaboration, and maintaining company culture.

* Increasing measures around cybersecurity and information security will help to mitigate the risk of cyber threats.

* Developing a hybrid working policy helps to maintain a sense of accountability with employees.

The benefits of a hybrid model to employees are plentiful, from reduced commuting time and costs to job satisfaction and an improved work-life balance. Many South Africans have found that hybrid working leads to better mental, physical, and financial well-being.

Cisco conducted a survey in 2022 called “Cisco Global Hybrid Work Study 2022” to assess the impacts of hybrid working on employees globally. The South African results showed that 92% of individuals felt it improved their emotional state, 87% said that it improved their family relationships and 82% felt it improved financial well-being.

Organisations who have introduced hybrid and remote working have found a reduction in costs on expenses such as office stationery, electricity, general overheads, and office space as they have been able to reduce workspace requirements. Companies offering hybrid or remote working have also found that they are able to attract a diverse pool of talent, as well as retain current employees who do not want to return to the office full time.

Ntshuntshe says that there has also been a boost to the economy in smaller towns, as people are now able to live there with the flexibility of remote working or only have to be in the office on certain days.

“As companies continue to explore and perfect hybrid and remote working, one thing is certain, the South African workforce has tasted the sweetness of this and they are not letting it go anytime soon,” concludes Ntshuntshe.