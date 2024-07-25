Blockchain Analyst

Location: Johannesburg

Contract type: Contract

Hybrid

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Blockchain Analyst with extensive experience in the banking industry to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will be responsible for analysing, designing, and implementing blockchain solutions to improve our financial services and processes.

Roles and responsibilities:

Conduct in-depth analysis of blockchain technology applications in the banking sector.

Develop and implement blockchain strategies to optimize banking operations and enhance security.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and deploy blockchain-based solutions.

Monitor and evaluate blockchain trends, technologies, and regulatory developments.

Provide technical expertise and support to stakeholders on blockchain-related projects.

Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Experience and qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Finance, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Blockchain Analyst or similar role in the banking industry.

Strong understanding of blockchain technology, cryptography, and distributed ledger systems.

Experience with blockchain platforms such as Ethereum, Hyperledger, or Corda.

Knowledge of financial services, banking processes, and regulatory frameworks.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Experience with smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps).

Familiarity with financial modelling and risk assessment techniques.

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!

