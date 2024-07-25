Bright young minds showcase their talents

A total of 262 learners from Johannesburg recently gathered at Wits University to showcase their innovative science and engineering innovations for the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists Regional Science Fair.

The fair was one of 38 regional science fairs planned in all provinces across South Africa. The engineering category proved to be the most popular category, with 90 entries, followed by environmental studies (40), energy (34) and biomedical and medical sciences (23).

Participating young scientists were pre-selected after taking part in various Expo activities throughout the year including workshops, research and innovations camps, and district expos. During these events, learners received valuable feedback from a team of experts to enhance their research leading up to the regional competition.

“We witnessed the extraordinary skills and knowledge demonstrated by these brilliant young minds who are not only the future leaders of our nation, but also the architects of a sustainable and prosperous tomorrow,” says Gauteng Department of Education deputy chief education specialist, Albert Bereng. “The projects showcased at the fair exemplify the intricate fusion of knowledge and creativity in tackling real-world issues.”

The top young scientists were honoured with the prestigious Eskom Special Awards at the region’s awards ceremony. The award recipients, who received Bluetooth wireless speakers with wireless chargers sponsored by Eskom, included:

* Best female: Naveera Chana, Grade 8 at Cooper College.

* Best innovation: Ismaail Hassen, Grade 10 at Greenside High School.

* Best energy project: Siphiwe Semenya, Grade 9 at Parktown High School for Girls.

* Best development project: Liyanda Mthembu, Grade 4 at Kairos School of Inquiry.

Jan Celliers Laerskool was awarded a trophy for having the most gold medal recipients among primary schools, while Parktown High School for Girls received a trophy for having the most gold medal recipients among secondary schools. A total of 69 of the highly-coveted gold medals were awarded at the awards ceremony, along with 79 silver medals and 62 bronze medals.

Mologadi Motshele, CEO (acting) of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “The Eskom Expo serves as a platform for learners to deepen their knowledge and appreciation of the marvels of science. By igniting a passion for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI), the Expo broadens students’ scientific horizons, and inspires them to pursue careers in these fields.

“The Eskom Development Foundation remains committed to investment in STEMI through the Eskom Expo, with a particular focus on introducing previously disadvantaged individuals and girls to science and technology.

“By providing long-term support for the Expo, which stands as the only national initiative of its kind, the foundation aims to empower young minds and foster a diverse generation of future scientists and engineers,” says Motshele.