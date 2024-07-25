Duxbury reaches 40-year milestone

Duxbury Networking celebrates its 40th birthday tomorrow (26 July 2024).

The distributor, founded by CEO Graham Duxbury, a motor racing Hall of Fame inductee, has seen a number of changes and challenges over four decades in the IT industry.

“This milestone wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated team, loyal customers, and valued partners,” says Duxbury. “We extend our sincere gratitude for shaping our journey and providing the foundation for our future growth.”

Initially providing just networking equipment, including modems, Duxbury diversified its product offering and strengthened its service offering during the early-2000s Dotcom bubble burst.

During the 2008-2009 global recession, the company provided clients with cost-effective networking solutions, so they could maintain critical infrastructure despite financial constraints. By prioritising affordability without compromising quality, Duxbury not only sustained its customer base but also expanded it during this challenging period.

The Covid-19 pandemic presented a new set of obstacles, and Duxbury proactively implemented enhanced remote work capabilities, ensuring business continuity for its clients as they transitioned to a work-from-home environment. The company further extended its support by offering 24/7 assistance.

Looking to the future, Duxbury is actively investing in research and development, exploring the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform its Internet of Things (IoT) networking solutions. Sustainability is also a key focus, with upcoming product lines prioritising energy efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint.

Michael Mons, chief financial officer of Duxbury Networking, shares: “My journey with Duxbury began in our humble Jeppe office. Graham and I were school friends destined for a joint venture, originally involving racing cars. Life had other plans, and I became the company’s ‘Money Monster’.

“The true strength of Duxbury has always been its people,” he adds. “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside remarkable individuals, many of whom remain with the company today. Business is a team sport, and we at Duxbury are a strong one. We’ve built lasting friendships, and the unwavering dedication of our staff is the cornerstone of our success.”

Mons also pays tribute to Duxbury’s leadership. “His capability, resourcefulness, and strong ethics inspire and motivate the team. Together, we’ve navigated challenges and celebrated successes. I have no doubt that Team Duxbury will continue to overcome obstacles and prosper well into the future.”

Duxbury concludes: “Our journey began four decades ago with the late Barrie Neunborn, without whom none of this would be possible. Today, our incredible team allows us to exceed expectations consistently. I am truly grateful to every single person who has contributed to our success.”