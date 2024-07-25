Eric Sampson is new Spark Schools MD

Earl Sampson has been appointed as the new MD of Spark Schools South Africa, direct responsibility for the operation of the Spark portfolio in South Africa.

Spark Schools group CEO Stacey Brewer says Sampson offers rich multicultural insights from his work in Venezuela, the UK and multiple African countries.

“He has developed a deep commitment to addressing South Africa’s social and economic challenges and driving positive change. Earl’s experience in the corporate world and his work in philanthropy and public service makes him an ideal candidate to drive forward the SPARK Schools vision,” she says.

Sampson comments: “This sector is crucial to the success of our country and Spark Schools’ vision for South Africa to lead global education presents a unique challenge, and it’s one I look forward to embracing.”

Sampson was born in Athlone in the Western Cape. He is a Fellow of the third class of the Africa Leadership Initiative-South Africa and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.