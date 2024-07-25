Human Capital Data Analyst

This listed Retail Group requires candidate to be responsible for collecting, analysing, and interpreting data to inform and enable strategic decision-making. The HC Group Data Analyst plays a vital role in leveraging data to support evidence-based decision-making and drive HC initiatives that align with organizational goals and objectives

(full job description is available at the agency)

Required skills

Proficiency in data analysis tools and techniques.

Ability to clean, manipulate, and analyse large datasets to derive meaningful insights.

Ability to create clear and informative visualisations, such as charts, graphs, and dashboards.

Understanding of HC processes, policies, performance management, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, and workforce planning.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to identify trends, patterns, and root causes within HC data and provide actionable recommendations and improvement.

Thoroughness and attention to detail in data analysis and reporting to ensure accuracy and reliability of findings.

Must be able to mange multiple tasks and projects simultaneously, prioritise work, and meet deadlines effectively.

Required competencies

Relevant HR / IT qualification (Degree/N Diploma)

5 Years’ work experience in a Retail / Manufacturing environment

Analysing Human Capital data to identify trends, patterns, and correlations. This may involve using statistical techniques, data visualization tools, and predictive analytics to derive insights

The recruitment process will involve credit and criminal checking and a psychometric assessment

By sending your CV along with other additional documents, you give consent to the agency to process and retain your personal information for the current opportunity, as well as for the future opportunities.

Please note that when applying for any position, reference checks will be completed and personal information, as defined in the Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013, will be processed.

In applying for this position, applicants will be deemed to have consented to such processing

Desired Skills:

data analysis

creating dashboards

data techniques

human capital processes

workforce planning

human capital data

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

basic salary

company contribution to med aid

company contribution to provident fund

13th cheque

profit share bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position