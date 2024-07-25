IT Project Administrator at Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Brackenfell

We are looking for a Project Administrator to coordinate project activities, including simple tasks and larger plans. You will manage schedules, arrange assignments and communicate progress to all team members.

Project Administrator responsibilities include preparing action plans, analyzing risks and opportunities and gathering necessary resources. For this role, you will work with a team of Project Managers and Project Coordinators, so good communication and collaboration skills are essential.

Minimum requirements

Work experience as a Project Administrator, Project Coordinator or similar role

Hands-on experience with flowcharts, technical documentation and schedules

BSc in Business Administration or related field

Key Responsibilities

Schedule regular meetings and record decisions (e.g. assigned tasks and next steps)

Break projects into doable tasks and set timeframes and goals

Create and update workflows

Conduct risk analyses

Prepare and provide documentation to internal teams and key stakeholders

Order resources, like equipment and software

Retrieve necessary information (e.g. user/client requirements and relevant case studies)

Track expenses and predict future costs

Monitor project progress and address potential issues

Coordinate quality controls to ensure deliverables meet requirements

Measure and report on project performance

Act as the point of contact for all participants

Job Spec.

A team orientation

Strong conflict management skills

Excellent written communication and presentation skills

High resilience and the ability to work well under pressure and deliver to aggressive deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Knowledge of project management software

Solid organization and time-management skills

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer literacy

Team player

Time management

Conflict management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident fund

Medical insurance

Colleague benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position