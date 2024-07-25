IT Project Administrator at Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd

We are looking for a Project Administrator to coordinate project activities, including simple tasks and larger plans. You will manage schedules, arrange assignments and communicate progress to all team members.
Project Administrator responsibilities include preparing action plans, analyzing risks and opportunities and gathering necessary resources. For this role, you will work with a team of Project Managers and Project Coordinators, so good communication and collaboration skills are essential.
Minimum requirements
- Work experience as a Project Administrator, Project Coordinator or similar role
- Hands-on experience with flowcharts, technical documentation and schedules
- BSc in Business Administration or related field
Key Responsibilities
- Schedule regular meetings and record decisions (e.g. assigned tasks and next steps)
- Break projects into doable tasks and set timeframes and goals
- Create and update workflows
- Conduct risk analyses
- Prepare and provide documentation to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Order resources, like equipment and software
- Retrieve necessary information (e.g. user/client requirements and relevant case studies)
- Track expenses and predict future costs
- Monitor project progress and address potential issues
- Coordinate quality controls to ensure deliverables meet requirements
- Measure and report on project performance
- Act as the point of contact for all participants
Job Spec.
- A team orientation
- Strong conflict management skills
- Excellent written communication and presentation skills
- High resilience and the ability to work well under pressure and deliver to aggressive deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
- Knowledge of project management software
- Solid organization and time-management skills
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Computer literacy
- Team player
- Time management
- Conflict management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident fund
- Medical insurance
- Colleague benefits