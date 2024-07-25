Java Developer at Amar AI Ranking

Job Title: Java Developer

Job Description:

We are currently seeking a highly skilled Java Developer with a strong background in building scalable, predictable, high-quality, and high-performance web applications. This is a full-time position located at 5401 W Kennedy Blvd STE 100, Tampa, FL 33609, United States, Florida, United States.

Responsibilities:

– Develop, test, implement and maintain application software using Java, HTML, JavaScript, and Oracle.

– Diagnose and fix bugs and performance bottlenecks.

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

– Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.

Required Experience and Skills:

– Minimum of 3 years and maximum of 7 years of experience in Java development.

– Proficiency in Java, HTML, JavaScript, and Oracle.

– Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

– Strong knowledge of software development best practices, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes, testing, and operations.

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Additional Details:

– The candidate must possess efficient communication skills and be ready to work in a team-oriented environment.

– This is an on-site job, remote working is not available.

– A notice period of 3 months should be adhered to.

This is a great opportunity to take ownership of your role and contribute directly to the success of our company. If you believe you possess the right skills and experience for this role, we would love to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

HTML

BEST PRACTICES

STRUCTURED SOFTWARE

Application software

Learn more/Apply for this position