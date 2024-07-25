Junior Technical Test Analyst at Sintrex Integration Services – Western Cape Bellville

Core Outputs

Contribute to the Technical Testing function (manual and automated) to meet testing requirements

Perform software testing (Front end, Back end Testing and Data Validations) to complement existing UI Testing

Ability to operate independently while delivering work outputs that meet the quality and standards as dictated bythe employer

Essential Requirements

Matric

Maths

ISEB / ISTQB Testing qualification or Equivalent

1 Year work experience in an IT Test Environment

A good understanding of automation testing tools, and testing web-based software applications using thefollowing technologies or similar:- Selenium- Java

Coding Skills preferably in Java

Test Automation Knowledge

Capable of performing OS, VM and Software installations

Experience in creating and maintaining testing environments

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Linux

MIMIC

GNS

Java

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Introduction

Sintrex is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user-friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, Sintrex attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Internet Allowance

Cellphone Allowance

