Junior Technical Test Analyst at Sintrex Integration Services

Core Outputs
- Contribute to the Technical Testing function (manual and automated) to meet testing requirements
- Perform software testing (Front end, Back end Testing and Data Validations) to complement existing UI Testing
- Ability to operate independently while delivering work outputs that meet the quality and standards as dictated bythe employer
Essential Requirements
- Matric
- Maths
- ISEB / ISTQB Testing qualification or Equivalent
- 1 Year work experience in an IT Test Environment
- A good understanding of automation testing tools, and testing web-based software applications using thefollowing technologies or similar:- Selenium- Java
- Coding Skills preferably in Java
- Test Automation Knowledge
- Capable of performing OS, VM and Software installations
- Experience in creating and maintaining testing environments
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Linux
- MIMIC
- GNS
- Java
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Introduction
Sintrex is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user-friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, Sintrex attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.
The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.
Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Internet Allowance
- Cellphone Allowance