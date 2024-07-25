Mid / Senior Software Engineer & Architect

Join a tech start-up improving lives in Africa by providing affordable solar-powered electricity and smartphones through a network of agents and merchants.

The young, hardworking team values flexibility and output over office hours, emphasizing cost-efficiency and dedication to meeting high standards.

You will work directly with the CTO to solve key commercial problems, lead integration projects with partners and agencies, guide juniors in sustainable cloud practices, and develop systems to improve commercial outcomes, with a mission to understand business imperatives, envision supportive technology, and design robust software solutions.

The ideal candidate will have rigorous and structured thought, and the discipline to deliver exceptional tech projects, but with an interest in learning business, finance and operational skills.

The juniors in the team are primarily composed of young computer scientists and engineers who combine a strong aptitude for software development with astute commercial thinking and ability to lead teams of people to overcome operational challenges.

Basic Requirements



4 or more years of software engineering experience with commercially successful systems in fintech, payments, retail banking, credit, e-commerce or logistics

Recent experience in architecture and technical leadership of projects within these

industries

Demonstrated expert knowledge and management of a mission critical, 24×7 production system

Strong analytical skills and problem solving skills, to identify and troubleshoot system and integration challenges.

Excellent leadership, communication and collaboration skills to work effectively

with technical and non-technical teams

Experience in cloud-based systems

Experience with Infrastructure-as-code, rapid and collaborative code pipelines and other DevOps principles

Preferred Requirements



Experience with AWS serverless products and infrastructure as code, Terraform or Cloudformation

The salary for this position is competitive and market-related, aligned with your qualifications, skills, and experience. Since this role can accommodate candidates at various levels, we cannot advertise a salary range as the compensation will reflect your capabilities.

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.

Desired Skills:

aws

terraform

cloud formation

architect

fintech

