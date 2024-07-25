Senior Developer (Xamarin_MAUI) – EvdB

Key responsibilities include:

• Conducting code reviews

• Performing functional and technical testing

• Designing and maintaining solution architecture

• Training and mentoring other developers

• Creating and implementing backend and frontend components and services

• Developing high-quality, production-ready code in an agile environment

• Collaborating closely with the product team to build new features and enhance products

• Understanding requirements and adhering to coding standards

• Enforcing coding governance

• Providing input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications for development requirements

• Fixing bugs

• Developing in C# and MAUI

Minimum Requirements:

• Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

• Relevant .NET or related IT development qualifications

• Experience with MVM and/or MVVM

• Minimum of 7 years‘ experience in the following areas:

.NET, SQL, MAUI, and Web Services

REST API or similar experience

Git or TFS

• SAP integration experience (advantageous)

• Conducting requirements gathering, design, and hands-on development

• Developing large-scale, cutting-edge applications

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a focus on innovative solutions

• Excellent communication skills

• Experience with Agile software development and SCRUM methodologies

• Ability to work under pressure and effectively manage client expectations

Desired Skills:

Xamarin

Maui

Mobile developer

Software Developer

.Net

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position