Senior Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

“Exciting Opportunity for Full Stack Developers!

Are you a coding virtuoso looking to make your mark in the digital realm? Join our conglomerate client’s team as a Full Stack Developer and immerse yourself in a world of innovation and creativity. As a key member of the tech team, you’ll tackle diverse challenges, from crafting intuitive user interfaces to optimizing backend systems.

If you’re passionate about pushing the boundaries of web development and thrive in a collaborative environment, this is your chance to shine. Bring your expertise in both front and backend technologies and help us build the next generation of groundbreaking digital solutions.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your career. Apply now and embark on a journey of endless possibilities!”

Key Responsibilities:

The successful candidate would write high quality, testable code with consideration for the team.

Conduct peer reviews of code.

Provide guidance, feedback, and mentorship to less senior developers.

Take the lead in designing and implementing software solutions and overseeing the technical aspects of large projects.

Break down technical requirements into well scoped and iterative deliverables.

The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client-side technologies.

The candidate must however be strong on the web client development side.

Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems.

The candidate should also be prepared to take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.

Non-Negotiables:

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net.

Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies:

Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)

Typescript

CSS

Able to follow existing frameworks, patterns, and architectures well and build value within them.

Proven formal software development experience.

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.

Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding.

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework).

Experienced using source control (e.g. GitExtensions).

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or proven experience based equivalent.

Job Type:

Permanent

Workplace type:

Remote

Location:

Western Cape, Cape Town

Experience Level:

Senior

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

