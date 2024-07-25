The rise and rise of AMD

Intel’s market share has shrunk by 20%, while AMD has gained significantly – controlling nearly 22% of the global processor market by Q3 of 2024, according to new analysis from Stocklytics.com.

“Intel’s manufacturing fumble in recent years has resulted in long delays in product availability, giving room for AMD to take over significant portions of its long-held market shares,” says Stocklytics financial analyst, Edith Reads.

“AMD has become a cost-effective alternative to Intel, delivering competitive performance at cheaper costs. The price advantage it holds has contributed significantly to its growing popularity among budget-conscious consumers and businesses.

“AMD’s Ryzen CPUs – notably the Ryzen Threadripper PRO Series – have received acclaim for their multi-core performance and energy efficiency,” Reads adds. “They are ideal for multitasking and demanding processing tasks, and remain considerably cheaper than similar Intel offerings.”