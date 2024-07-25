Ticketmaster expands in Africa with Quicket acquisition

Ticket marketplace Ticketmaster is acquiring Quicket, a major player in Africa’s general admission event and festival ticketing, to further support the rapidly growing live events market across the continent.

Having launched in 2022, Ticketmaster serves some of South Africa’s leading festivals, sports, music, theatre, and venue clients. The partnership with Quicket, known for its self-service platform and event organizer tools, will further this success by offering solutions for events of all sizes, from small clubs to large festivals and stadiums.

With Quicket’s expanding operations in Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, and Botswana, the acquisition will allow more African venues, artists, and promoters to benefit from Quicket’s regional expertise and Ticketmaster’s global reach and service. It will also enable the expansion of digital technologies, like secure encrypted mobile tickets, across the continent.

Mark Yovich, president of Ticketmaster, says: “Africa is home to some of the most passionate fans in the world who we have the privilege of connecting to the events they love, simply and securely. Our commitment to delivering top-tier tools for promoters, venues, and artists is unwavering. Partnering with Quicket will supercharge our mission to elevate Africa’s dynamic live events to the global spotlight they truly deserve. Together, we are igniting a new era of unparalleled growth for African entertainment.”

James Tagg, MD of Quicket, comments: “The passion for live entertainment is at the heart of African culture. Over the past 13 years, we’ve empowered event creators across the continent to deliver exceptional experiences through our ticketing platform. Partnering with Ticketmaster marks a landmark moment in connecting African artists to a global audience and enhancing the experience for local fans and promoters alike.”