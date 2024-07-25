Visa, Absa roll out women advocacy programme

Visa, in collaboration with Absa, has rolled out its advocacy programme, She’s Next, across South Africa.

The initiative, which spans across the globe, aims to create an inclusive and equitable environment for women-led businesses with networking, mentoring and funding opportunities.

Eligible women entrepreneurs from all industries and sectors in South Africa, are encouraged to apply for a chance to win a share of over R1-million worth of grant funding. In addition to the monetary prizes, the top applicants will receive training and capacity building sessions courtesy of Visa and Absa.

“She’s Next continues to prove its impact as we navigate a complex post-pandemic world, where empowering women entrepreneurs is crucial for economic recovery and innovation,” says Lineshree Moodley, country head of Visa South Africa. “What sets this initiative apart is our focus on creating tailored solutions that address the unique challenges faced by women in different regions, ensuring that every entrepreneur receives the support that meets her specific needs.

“By fostering a global network of resilient women, we are not only driving inclusive economic development but also setting the stage for a future where women-led businesses are at the forefront of global progress.”

She’s Next connects female founders with industry experts, offering knowledge and tools needed to grow their businesses through financial support, personal development, and marketing assistance. The programme is part of Visa and Absa’s broader commitment to fostering an inclusive world where women are equipped to develop and advance their businesses.

“Acknowledging the critical role that women entrepreneurs play in our communities and society, Absa has done extensive work to ensure that our solutions remove obstacles and stay relevant to these businesses,” says Sanah Gumede, head of strategy and customer value management at Absa Relationship Banking. “By actively participating in the She’s Next programme, we continue to build on our existing Women in Business, Customer Value Proposition #AbsaSheThrives, to double down on our efforts to support women-owned businesses with business development skills, networking and funding opportunities as well as mentorship and coaching. In this way, we intend to make a tangible difference in promoting diversity and inclusion, whilst being an active force for good in the communities in which we operate, through leveraging our valuable partner ecosystems at Visa.”

The prizes for the She’s Next Initiative include a first prize of R400 000, a second prize of R250 000, a third prize of R170 000, and an additional R170 000 for the Social Impact award.

Visa has digitally-empowered 16 million small and micro businesses (SMBs) worldwide, surpassing its multi-year goal set in 2020 to digitise 50 million SMBs. Additionally, the Visa Foundation has allocated $1-million in funding to organisations across sub-Saharan Africa that support SMBs. This funding encompasses grants and impact investments in programmes offering SMBs training, support services, and access to capital, with a focus on gender inclusivity and diversity. She’s Next in sub-Saharan Africa will further extend the reach and impact of this programme.