Application Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Join an innovative team in Pretoria as an Application Developer! Our client seeks a skilled professional with around 4 years of solid experience to craft and maintain software components using C#, MS SQL, ASP.Net, HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, and TypeScript. You’ll be responsible for thorough testing and creating functional and technical specifications for development. This is an exciting opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and grow your career in a dynamic environment! Apply now to seize this great opportunity and take your career to the next level!(Position is primarily office bound)

Desired Experience & Qualification:

+- 4 Years Software Development experience.

Must have experience with MSSQL, C#, ASP.Net, Java Script, HTML and J-Query.

Experience in Kotlin (Java),Typescript, React, ReactNative, NextJS, Git, Tailwind, CSS, NodeJs would be highly advantageous.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Position is primarily office bound.

Detailed Responsibilities:



Develop new products.

Code using C# and MS SQL alongside ASP.Net, HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, and TypeScript.

Translate business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development.

Manage tasks and deadlines on projects.

Ensure high-quality code with thorough testing.

Understand client expectations, their business, and processes to prioritize work effectively.

Complete work accurately and thoroughly within given timelines.

Share project information and knowledge with other departments.

Desired Skills:

application developer

C#

Typescript

MS SQL

ASP.Net

Java Script

JQuery

