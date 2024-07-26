Application Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Join an innovative team in Pretoria as an Application Developer! Our client seeks a skilled professional with around 4 years of solid experience to craft and maintain software components using C#, MS SQL, ASP.Net, HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, and TypeScript. You’ll be responsible for thorough testing and creating functional and technical specifications for development. This is an exciting opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and grow your career in a dynamic environment! Apply now to seize this great opportunity and take your career to the next level!(Position is primarily office bound)
Desired Experience & Qualification:
- +- 4 Years Software Development experience.
- Must have experience with MSSQL, C#, ASP.Net, Java Script, HTML and J-Query.
- Experience in Kotlin (Java),Typescript, React, ReactNative, NextJS, Git, Tailwind, CSS, NodeJs would be highly advantageous.
- Must have a valid driver’s license.
- Position is primarily office bound.
Detailed Responsibilities:
- Develop new products.
- Code using C# and MS SQL alongside ASP.Net, HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, and TypeScript.
- Translate business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development.
- Manage tasks and deadlines on projects.
- Ensure high-quality code with thorough testing.
- Understand client expectations, their business, and processes to prioritize work effectively.
- Complete work accurately and thoroughly within given timelines.
- Share project information and knowledge with other departments.
