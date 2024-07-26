Business leaders to sweat for a good cause in CEO Cycle Challenge

The South African Hall of Fame, an organisation which celebrates great achievements by extraordinary South Africans to empower the youth, has announced its role in The CEO Cycle Challenge 2024.

Presented in collaboration with Nashua, the challenge aims to raise funds to empower disadvantaged children to become the next generation of leaders and heroes, through The South African Hall of Fame’s Legacy Project.

The initiative invites business leaders to participate in The CEO Cycle Challenge taking place from 9 to 13 September 2024. Business leaders can take part by making a financial donation to the initiative and cycling for 25 minutes on a stationary bike, placed in a sweat box at the Nashua head office in Woodmead, overlooking the highway.

The CEO Cycle Challenge aims to become the largest corporate fundraising initiative in South African history. Funds raised will be allocated to bursaries for disadvantaged children to attend premium schools. The public and other organisations can get involved by visiting the website and pledging donations.

“Our goal is not just to raise funds, but to foster a movement that will shape the future of South Africa,” says Johnny Burger, chairman of The South African Hall of Fame. “With its long history in supporting sports and its dedication to creating opportunities for the community, Nashua is the ideal strategic partner for The CEO Cycle Challenge.

“Funds raised will support educational and sporting programmes at prestigious schools around the country for underprivileged youth with a high potential of reaching success. Executives that get involved will help to build a better country while networking with other business leaders and potentially meeting B-BBEE scorecard objectives. Article 18A certificates will also be available for tax deductions.”

Nashua CEO Barry Venter comments: “Addressing South Africa’s socioeconomic challenges and unlocking its enormous potential starts with creating opportunities for the youth. This initiative will change the lives of hundreds of gifted children who lack financial resources, by providing them with access to quality education and sports coaching.

“We continue our proud tradition of over 50 years of investing in sports and the community by partnering with the SA Hall of Fame to develop and nurture the academic, sporting and leadership potential of young South Africans around the country.”

For more information on The CEO Cycle Challenge, visit www.ceochallenge.co.za or email info@ceochallenge.co.za.