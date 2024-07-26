Business Support Analyst

We are looking for a Business Support Analyst in the Servicing and Workflow space.

Job Purpose

Delivering a world class customer service experience

Taking ownership of all customer support related to allocated services

Understanding the business needs in the SME bucket

Analysing requirements for input to changes and enhancements

Collaborating with business superusers in focus area and cross-functional teams to deliver innovative digital solutions

What you’ll do:

Principal Accountabilities

Responsible for managing service support for all services allocated as per SME bucket. Drive towards effective Incident Management

Awareness around all possible changes that will be released into the PRODUCTION environment for allocated services in SME bucket

Collaboration with other SME’s on changes in other areas that may have an impact on allocated processes

Owns the LIVE environment for allocated services in SME bucket. Manage a close relationship with the key stake holders of all allocated services in SME bucket (i.e. BA’s, superusers).

Responsible for maintaining all knowledge articles in SME bucket

Responsible for identifying problem areas and following through on all problems logged in SME bucket

Responsible for escalation of any concerns in relevant SME bucket

The SME bucket comprises of, but is not restricted to the following applications: Chorus BPM, Chorus Capture,

Chorus Comms, Chorus ImageStore, Chorus Integration, Chorus Connect, Domain Services, Kofax (KTA), Content Services

The SME bucket comprises of, but is not restricted to the following business processes: New Business; Trading Terms; Claims; Re-insurance; Asset Maintenance; Client Maintenance

Your expertise:

Prior working experience in a Service oriented environment

Proven experience as a Business Analyst in the financial services industry

Strong understanding of digital technologies and trends

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Familiarity with agile methodologies

Knowledge of server operating systems, Active Directory, Group Policy and network architecture (DNS, DHCP, TCP/IP) with an active interest in other networking services

Knowledge of MS Azure services and offerings

Basic MS Exchange admin skills

Strong troubleshooting skills with Microsoft Office issues

The ability to build, configure, administer and support all versions of Windows desktop operating systems

Experience of administering and supporting the latest Microsoft technologies

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT/ BA Qualification

Other information applicable to opportunity:

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid way of work)

Ideally looking at someone who can join on an initial contract basis with the possibility to go permanent. Open to a permanent engagement from the start with the right person.

Level: Senior (7+ years experience)



Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

